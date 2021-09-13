realme 8s 5G stands strong with powerful chipset, battery

The realme 8s 5G comes in two storage variants 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. While realme 8i is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.realme 8s 5G is powered by the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor and features a lot of other interesting features.AWe used its 8GB+128GB storage variant for a while and here's how it fared.The smartphone with the universe blue colour variant that we used has looked classy. It is light weighted and has a camera bump on the back and a punch-hole selfie sensor on the front with slim bezels.We found that the smartphone can easily be used single-handedly.In terms of display, the smartphone has a 6.5-inch display that has a resolution of 2400*1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a maximum 180Hz sampling rate.With a 600 nits brightness peak, even in the bright light, we found that the content on the screen is clearly visible as we did not face any issues and the colour reproduction remained intact even when we viewed the screen from different angles.As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone comes packed with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor and two 2MP sensors for black and white and macro photography.There's a 16MP selfie sensor for selfies and video calling that supports AI beauty mode, portrait mode, etc.We found that the images clicked from the rear and selfie sensors were crisp and clear under direct sunlight or bright light. However, pictures clicked under low light conditions were a little pixelated. But, the camera app has a variety of night filters that might surely help you click some amazing pictures.The smartphone is powered by the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. It offers a comprehensive suite of connectivity features to ensure faster, more reliable connections on both 5G SIM slots.realme 8s 5G supports 5G+5G dual SIM dual standby and SA/NSA dual networking mode, covering the global mainstream network bands.In terms of gaming, we noticed that the device is ideal for gaming as it could handle most mid-to-heavy games compared to other phones in this segment and it did not lag while multitasking.Arealme 8s 5G runs on Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 on top.The smartphone features a side fingerprint scanner, which ingeniously fuses the power button and fingerprint recognition modules. With a capacitive recognition system, just one press unlocks the phone instantly and also provides more security.The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging, which did a good job too as it lasted around a day on a single charge on normal usage that included messaging, calling, mails, clicking few pictures, etc.Conclusion: The mid-range realme 8s 5G can be a nice option for many as it has a powerful chipset, strong battery along with featuring other solid internals. This smartphone can give strong competition to others in the same price segment.