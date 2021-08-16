Realme Book Slim to be priced under Rs 55,000: Report

New Delhi: Smartphone brand realme, which is likely to launch its first laptop in India and Europe, might unveil the laptop under Rs 55,000 in India.

The laptop is expected to run on the latest Windows and will feature a 3:2 screen ratio with 2K (2160 x 1440 pixels) resolution.



The display will have thin bezels and will be quite slim. It is also confirmed to have a 100 per cent sRGB color gamut, reports Gizmo China.

The laptop will have a 54Wh battery and support for 65W fast charging. It has a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Earlier, it was confirmed that the Realme Book Slim will come powered by Intel's 11th generation processor. Now, the teaser confirms that it will be an i5 CPU, the report said.

Realme recently shared a poster that flaunted an important feature of the laptop.

The Realme Book Slim will come with Realme's PC Connect feature which will let users mirror their Realme phone's screen on the laptop.

Apart from this, the Realme Book Slim laptop is expected to have a 14-inch display panel with 300 nits of peak brightness.

It is touted to come with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It is also expected to offer added security with its fingerprint scanner support.

