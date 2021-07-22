realme gears up to launch its 1st laptop in India this quarter

The laptop will come in two variants with top-of-the-line chips and audio experiences, sources told IANS.

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Fast-growing smartphone brand realme is all set to launch its first laptop in India in this quarter that will offers industry-disrupting specifications at reasonable price, reliable sources said on Thursday.

"The realme laptop with two versions will come with a revolutionary display in the competitive price segment," they added.

The laptop, likely to be called 'realme Book,' was teased during the launch of realme GT 5G smartphone in Europe last month.

According to leaked renders making rounds in the media, the 14-inch laptop may house FHD LED anti-glare display, 11th gen Intel Core-i3 or Intel Core-i5 CPU and can arrive in the country next month.

The device is likely to come in brushed aluminium finish, minimal bezels, a 3.5mm audio jack and USB-A port on the right and two USB Type-C ports on the left.

realme, which is fast foraying in newer consumer electronics segments like its tech-life brand DIZO, said earlier this month that it aims to bring 5G smartphones in the the sub-Rs 10,000 segment to the Indian users next year, with the support of the chipset manufacturers and other industry partners.

In 2021, realme has already launched six 5G devices in the Indian market and in the second half of 2021, all realme products above Rs 15,000 will be 5G.

--IANS

na/