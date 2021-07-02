RealMe goes all-out, launches trimmers and hair dryers

The success of its latest smartphones may have prompted Chinese gadget manufacturer RealMe to go all out.
RealMe is launching Beard Trimmers, Hair Dryer, and the RealMe Buds 2 Neo bluetooth earphone gadget.
The company launched the devices under the umbrella of Dizo, a brand under the Realme TechLife ecosystem.
At its online launch, the trimmer was priced at Rs 1,299 while a higher version was Rs 700 costlier.
The Hairdryer costs one rupee short of Rs 2,000 while the Buds 2 Neo would retail at a price of Rs 499. The sale for the bluetooth earphones is already on Amazon, Flipkart, RealMe websites and other ecommerce channels.
The hairdryer and beard trimmers would be available for sale starting from July 5 onwards.