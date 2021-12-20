Realme GT 2 series claim to offer 3 'world's first innovations'

New Delhi: Smartphone maker realme on Monday announced that its GT 2 series smartphones will come with a back cover made of bio-polymer material, a 150 degree ultra-wide camera and company's innovation forward communication.

realme GT 2 Pro features a minimalist, sustainability-focused design inspired by paper. Created by renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, this "Paper Tech Master Design" makes realme GT 2 Pro the world's first smartphone to be designed with bio-based materials.



"The back cover on realme GT 2 Pro uses a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming. The SABIC bio-based material has passed not only the ISCC International Sustainability and Carbon Certification, but also various stringent environmental regulation standards," the company said in a statement.

Additionally, realme's new box design has also reduced the overall plastic ratio -- from 21.7 per cent in the previous generation to 0.3 per cent in the current model.

The 150 degree ultra-wide camera would expand the phone's field of view by 278 per cent compared to the main camera's 84 degree field.

The realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with an Antenna Array Matrix System consisting of three technologies: the world's first ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology (HyperSmart), a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360Ao near-field communication (NFC) technology.

realme GT 2 Pro also integrates the top two cellular antennas with an NFC signal transceiver function, increasing the sensing area by 500 per cent and the sensing distance by 20 per cent. The entire upper part of the GT 2 Pro senses NFC signals in either direction, facilitating the use of NFC for swiping cards or smartphones.

