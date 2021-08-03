realme GT 5G to shake up premium segment in India: Madhav Sheth

New Delhi: As the Rs 30,000-Rs 45,000 price segment in India witnesses a fierce competition, smartphone brand realme on Tuesday said that it is set to disrupt the premium segment with GT 5G series in this quarter.

The company launched realme GT 5G in select markets in June, that features a 6.43-inch 120Hz Samsung Super AMOLED display and flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.



"We're now set to disrupt the premium segment with a true flagship experience. This quarter, we will be introducing our flagship killer series in the Indian market -- the realme GT 5G series. It is crafted to be the ultimate device and embodies sheer speed, master design, and cutting-edge technology," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe, told IANS.

"The realme GT 5G features the most premium 5G processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 at a killer price featuring a dual-tone vegan leather, which is a result of months of R&D. We believe such great products will add on to the adoption of 5G in the India market," Sheth added.

The device houses a Sony 64MP triple camera with a brand-new night portrait mode and AI capabilities to deliver professional-grade photos. This is one of the first devices to support the Android 12 Beta 1.

"With realme GT 5G series we will officially march into the premium segment," said Sheth, adding that the series is a "gift to Indian fans to start our new expedition after the three-year growth journey".

5G has already become a commercial reality across many parts of the world and set to materialise in India soon.

The handset ecosystem is also developing steadily, with many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and chipset vendors optimising their resources for 5G development.

"realme has been working closely with chipset partners not just to make 5G support available but also to improve processing capability, AI computing capability etc and give the early adopters a holistic experience across segments," Sheth noted.

Currently, 90 per cent of realme's R&D resources have been converted to develop 5G technology products.

As per a Counterpoint Research report, realme was the top 5G smartphone brand with 23 per cent share in Q2 2021.

"We have also launched realme smart upgrade programme to enable more users to get their desired 5G models at 70 per cent of the cost. All of these will together make 5G phones more accessible," the realme executive said.