realme GT NEO 2 5G coming to India on Oct 13

New Delhi: Smartphone brand realme on Thursday confirmed that it is all set to unveil its latest flagship smartphone -- GT NEO 2 5G -- in India on October 13.

The company said that the smartphone will be a premium mid-range device that will come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G, 120Hz E4 Amoled display, and 65W Dart Charge.



"realme recently introduced its flagship killer realme GT series, with a focus on the chipset, fast charging, VC cooling, and many more aesthetics of technology," the company said in a statement.

"Continuing our successful 5G momentum and embarking on a new growth chapter in our realme GT 5G series, we are prepared to take a leap once again and announce the launch of our neo flagship -- realme GT NEO 2 5G," it added.

The GT NEO 2 5G was launched in China in three storage variants -- 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB -- priced at 2,499 CNY, 2,699 CNY and 2,999 CNY, respectively.

Last month, the company said that it is the first time that realme packs a 5000mAh massive battery in its realme GT lineup.

With a large capacity battery that supports 65W SuperDart charging, the realme GT NEO 2 provides full-day battery life for heavy users without any pressure, the company said recently.

