realme reaches 200 exclusive stores in India

New Delhi: Smartphone brand realme on Saturday announced its mainline expansion across India with a total of 200 exclusive stores. The stores are now operational and will enable users to experience all the latest realme products. The company is also looking at expanding its offline presence to more than 1,000 exclusive stores by the end of 2022.

"realme's exclusive stores are a key part of our growth strategy and are in line with our focus of providing our customers with first-hand experience of realme products," Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group, said in a statement.The company said it believes that offline presence is essential for a brand's growth in the long term.In line with the same, the brand recently inaugurated 100 exclusive stores in a single day on October 8 and had set its target to open a total of 300 exclusive stores across India in 2021."Our offline growth expansion provides us with an abundance of opportunities and contributes to the overall growth of the brand," Sheth said."With our new stores, we are all set on our target of opening 300 exclusive stores across the country this year, and we are excited about expanding this number further in the upcoming year," he added.These stores will have the latest products from the realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets, enabling the brand to strengthen its relationship with the customers.