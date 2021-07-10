realme unveils another entry level C-series phone in India

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Expanding its C-series lineup, smartphone brand realme on Saturday unveiled a new smartphone -- realme C11 2021 -- in India for Rs 6,999.

The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery, 6.5-inch display, an 8MP primary camera and 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

"realme's entry-level C series has received a staggering response from our users in India and globally," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe, said in a statement.