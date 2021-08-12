Record 308.65 million tonnes foodgrain production expected this year

New Delhi: The government announced on Wednesday that total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at a record 308.65 million tonnes, which is higher by 11.14 million tonnes as compared to 2019-20.

As per the Fourth Advance Estimates for 2020-21, the production during 2020-21 is higher by 29.77 million tonnes than the previous five years' (2015-16 to 2019-20) average production of foodgrains, a release from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare said.