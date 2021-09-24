Record-Highs: Global cues trigger rally; Sensex, Nifty make healthy gains

Accordingly, both key indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - touched their new record intra-day highs after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

Mumbai: Positive global cues emanating from the US lifted India's key stock indices to their record high levels during Thursday's trade session.

In the intra-day, Sensex reached a new high of 59,957.25 points.

On its part, Nifty50 touched a high of 17,843.90 points.

Initially, the Indian equity benchmarks indices made gap-up openings with volumes in the markets being above average.

Sector wise, all indices witnessed buying, led by Realty, PSU, and Metal stocks.

Consequently, S&P BSE Sensex closed at 59,885.36 points, higher by 958.03 points or 1.63 per cent from its previous close.

Similarly, NSE Nifty50 edged higher. It rose to 17,822.95 points, higher by 276.30 points or 1.57 per cent from its previous close.