Record run continues, Sensex crosses 53,000 mark

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Bull run continued on the Indian equity market on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex crossing the 53,000-mark for the first time.

Oil and gas stocks led the rise in the market.

Sensex has touched an all-time high of 53,018.71 points.

Around 9.55 a.m., Sensex was at 52,976.76, higher by 402.3 points or 0.77 per cent from its previous close of 52,574.46.