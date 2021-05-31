Redmi K40 Gaming Edition tipped to land as Poco F3 GT in India

In a new 30-second reel posted to Twitter, the brand teased the Poco F3 GT's gaming triggers. It also confirms the use of MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 SoC.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand POCO's upcoming smartphone F3 GT is likely to release in India as a rebadged Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

According to Android Authority, if the company is planning to launch the phone as a POCO in India, it may be one of the more interesting rebrands of late.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and up to 256B storage.

The smartphone runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Recently, POCO, from the house of Xiaomi, said that it has registered a massive 300 per cent growth in the first quarter (Q1 2021), becoming the fastest-growing brand in the country.

The brand is now among the top 3 online smartphone players in the country in just 10 months.

Last year, POCO X2 became the best-selling smartphone on Flipkart under the price segment of Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 in March within one month of its launch and POCO X3 was featured as one of the best phones under 20K segment.

