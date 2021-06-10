Redmi Note 10 series clocks over Rs 3,000 cr in sales in India

The company achieved this feat across all platforms ever since the launch of Redmi Note 10 Series.

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India, on Thursday said it has sold 20 lakh units of Redmi Note 10 Series, clocking more than Rs 3,000 crore in sales in the country which is an all-time record for the company.

Launched in March this year, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10 offer a premium and enriching experience to the consumers.

"With this quantum leap, the Rs 3,000+ crore sales figure is an achievement that testifies our commitment as well as customer satisfaction with the brand. As we continue to strengthen our footprint, we hope that we continue to deliver a seamless and unique experience to our consumers even during this unprecedented time," said Sneha Tainwala, Business Head, Redmi India.

Redmi Note 10 series pack high-end features such as 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, 108MP camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, and a lot more.

The regular Redmi Note 10 price in India starts at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model and the 6GB + 128GB option costs Rs 13,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three storage options and its price starts at Rs 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options carry a price tag of Rs 16,999 and 18,999 respectively.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also comes with the same storage option as the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Its price starts at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model and goes up to Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The top model of 8GB RAM and 128GB carries a price tag of Rs 21,999.

According to reports last month, the company has sold more than 200 million Redmi Note smartphones globally.

On Wednesday, Xiaomi India announced that its Mi 11X series of devices has witnessed a record sales worth over Rs 300 crore in just 45 days of its launch.

--IANS

na/