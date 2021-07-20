Redmi Note 10T 5G unveiled in India in two storage variants

The introductory price for the 4GB+64GB variant is Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB variant. It will be available on both online and offline platforms from July 26.

Bengaluru: Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India, on Tuesday unveiled its first 5G smartphone -- Redmi Note 10T 5G -- in India starting at Rs 13,999.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G comes powered with a Dimensity 700 chipset and features an immersive 90Hz 6.5-inch AdaptiveSync DotDisplay coupled with a capable 48MP camera setup.

"With the launch of Redmi Note 10T 5G, we are bringing the first 5G smartphone from the house of Redmi, said Sneha Tainwala, Business Head, Redmi India.

"Taking learnings from its previous generation, the smartphone thrives to offer a perfect amalgamation of performance focused features and design," Tainwala added.

The smartphone sports a triple camera system with a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. It packs a massive 5000 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger out of the box and supports 18W of fast charging.

The chipset is equipped with an Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz to provide a consistent and superior performance. The GPU Mali G57 with Valhal architecture delivers high-end performance with 30 per cent more energy efficiency and performance density.

It comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Corning Gorilla glass which further adds resistance and protects the device from accidental drops and scratches.

Redmi Note 10T 5G will be available in four colours -- metallic blue, mint green, chromium white and graphite black.