Regulator partially lifts B737 Max's ops ban

Accordingly, conditional approval has been granted to foreign airlines to operate the aircraft through Indian air space with prior approvals.

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) India's civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) partially lifted the operational ban on the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

However, these aircraft's can not operate flights to India.

Besides, some of the grounded 737 Max in India which are owned by foreign lessors can be flown out of the country.

"Operational prohibition will not apply to foreign registered Boeing 737 Max aircraft, currently grounded in India, for performing 'Operational Readiness' flight followed by ferry flight outside India, subject to obtaining permission from the regulatory authority of the State of Registry and DGCA for conduct of such flights," the DGCA order said.

"Foreign registered Boeing 737 Max aircraft, for overflying the Indian airspace provided that the aircraft has been permitted by the regulatory authority of the State of Registry of the said aircraft for conduct of such operations and subject to obtaining permission from DGCA."

The Boeing 737 Max aircraft was grounded worldwide in 2019 after two fatal crashes.

In India, SpiceJet is the only operator of Boeing 737 Max, having 13 such aircraft in its fleet.

