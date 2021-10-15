Reliance Industries tops India Inc in World's Best Employer rankings 2021

Reliance Industries was placed at 52 in the overall ranking of 750 global corporates ahead of well-known names like Phillips, Sanofi, Pfizer, and Intel.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited, Indias largest corporate by revenues, profits and market value, topped Indian corporates in the Worlds Best Employers rankings 2021 published by Forbes.

Behind Reliance, the other Indian names in the top 100 rankings were ICICI Bank at 65, HDFC Bank at 77 and HCL Technologies at 90.

The rankings are based on a large-scale survey where employees rated their employers on numerous points.

"The respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. They were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. Participants were asked to rate the companies on aspects such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. The 750 companies that received the highest total scores made the final list," mentioned the Forbes article announcing the global ranking.

The spirit of Care and Empathy that underlines everything Reliance has ever done was brought to the fore by the Covid-19 pandemic. During this difficult time, Reliance ensured that no employee suffered from pay cuts or job anxieties and took full care of their medical needs as well as vaccinations of their entire families. Reliance also ensured that the future of dependents of employees, who unfortunately succumbed to the pandemic, was financially secure.

Reliance Industries added nearly 75,000 new jobs during the pandemic year of 2020-21.

Reliance's employee policies, practices and work culture have received multiple recognitions in the past. Recently, Reliance was recognised as ‘India's Best Employers among Nation Builders 2021' by Great Place to Work institute – a global authority on workplace culture. The company has been consistently part of LinkedIn's Top Companies list for the best companies helping employees build professional foundation. The company and its various businesses have also won multiple HR Excellence awards in 2020-21.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile the ranking by surveying 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for multinational companies and institutions. Companies do not pay a fee for placement on the list, which is independently determined by Forbes.

All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions.

