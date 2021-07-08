Reliance Infra-led BSES discoms geared up for monsoons

Some of the unique problems during the rainy season are water-logging, strong winds uprooting trees, and falling branches that damage electricity installations, resulting in power outages.

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) As monsoon is just at the national capitals doorstep, the Reliance Infrastructure-led BSES discoms are geared up to supply power ensuring all safety measures required during the rainy season.

In order to safeguard human lives and electrical equipment, it also becomes necessary to switch off the electricity supply to an affected area as a precautionary measure.

Adhering to the simple safety guidelines and maintaining social distancing from electricity infrastructure, the BSES and its consumers together can help ensure a safe and incident-free monsoon season, said a company statement.

Explaining the monsoon plans, a BSES spokesperson said: "We are geared up to ensure reliable power supply to our 45 lakh consumers while taking all safety measures that are required during the rainy season. Consumers can play a very important role in ensuring an incident-free monsoon by following simple safety guidelines."

To ensure that over 45 lakh consumers and 1.8 crore residents enjoy incident-free power supply, the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are undertaking all possible measures.

The discoms' monsoon action plan has an integrated and proactive approach, which is not only aimed at ensuring consumers' safety, but is also aimed at minimising the down time of power supply arising out of exigencies during monsoon.

BSES discoms are fully geared for the monsoons by undertaking extensive preventive measures. To reduce the incidence of moisture related breakdowns, active measures have been taken to minimise the accumulation of moisture in the grids and panels.

BSES has recommended that people should stay away from electrical installations like electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers and streetlights, among others.

Children should be cautioned from playing near electricity installations, even if they are barricaded and they should be advised to not play in parks that are water logged, the BSES said.

It has suggested that the consumers should get the entire wiring in their premises thoroughly checked and tested by the licensed electrical contractor.

"Put off the main switch in case there is water logging or leakage observed in the meter cabin. Put on the main switch only on ensuring that all faults have been rectified properly," it said, among other recommendations.

