Reliance Jio moves NCLT against Reliance Infratel COC

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Reliance Jio has moved the NCLT against the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL).
According to sources, Reliance Jio, through Reliance Project and Property Management Services Ltd, has filed an application in the NCLT Mumbai against the CoC of Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL).
The RITL CoC is led by the State Bank of India (SBI).
Reliance Jio, through the Reliance Project and Property Management Services, was the successful resolution applicant for RITL, which comprises of tower and fibre assets of erstwhile Reliance Communication (RCOM).
RITL resolution plan was approved by the NCLT for Rs 4,400 crore on December 3, 2020.
NCLT's Mumbai bench is likely to hear the matter shortly.
