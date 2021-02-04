Reliance Marcellus to sell its upstream assets in Pennsylvania

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Reliance Marcellus, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited on Thursday announced the signing of agreements to divest all of its interest in certain upstream assets in the Marcellus shale play of south-western Pennsylvania.

These assets, which are currently operated by various affiliates of EQT Corporation, have been agreed to be sold to Northern Oil and Gas (NOG), Inc, a Delaware corporation, for a consideration of $ 250 million cash and warrants that give entitlement to purchase 3.25 million common shares of NOG at an exercise price of $14 per common share in next seven years.