Remote desktop provider AnyDesk raises $70 mn at over $600 mn valuation

Germany-based AnyDesk has been downloaded more than 500 million times and sees more than 900 million sessions each month on average.

San Francisco: As hybrid work becomes mainstream in the pandemic, remote desktop software AnyDesk has raised $70 million in its Series C funding, taking its market value to over $600 million.

The round was led by General Atlantic, with existing investors Insight Partners, EQT Ventures and Possible Ventures also participating, reports TechCrunch.

"The goal was that we wanted to make the leanest and smallest software that was easiest for the most people to use," said Philipp Weiser, CEO and co-founder of AnyDesk.

AnyDesk can work on connections as low as 100 kbps and still run smooth graphics.

"The tech community likes us because of those things," Weiser was quoted as saying in the report on Monday.

AnyDesk's customer base has some 80,000 organisations, including educational and government institutions, media companies, IT services firms and others.

Individuals can use it for free, while business users can buy services in a variety of tiers, starting at nearly $10 a month.

"AnyDesk is a strong example of the agile, forward-thinking companies that are shaping Germany on a broad scale. We believe in the company's ability to create next-generation solutions that meet the needs of this new era of remote work," said Achim Berg, operating partner at General Atlantic.