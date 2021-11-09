Renault India delivers over 3,000 cars during Dhanteras, Diwali

New Delhi: Automobile major Renault India has delivered over 3,000 cars during Dhanteras and Diwali.

According to the company, the delivery line-up included the latest offering from the company, Kiger, besides, Renault Triber and Kwid.

"With the start of the festive season, we are witnessing positive customer sentiment. It is very motivating to see an overwhelming response to our products, especially the 'AMT' and the 'CVT' variants that are becoming a popular choice across segments," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.