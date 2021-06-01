Renault Nissan Auto workers reject solatium offer by company

The Executive Committee of Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS) held on Monday decided that the company management's officer of six months salary of the worker's last drawn pay to the family of the worker's who die of Covid-19 is unacceptable.

Chennai, June 1 (IANS) The worker's union at the Franco-Japanese car manufacturing joint venture Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd have rejected a financial compensation offer made by the company to the family of the workers who succumb to Covid-19.

The company also offered a job to the family member of the deceased worker and increase the Covid-19 treatment cost of a worker by Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

The RNITS has demanded the company to increase the financial assistance to Rs.50 lakh to the family of the worker's who die of Covid-19.

A couple of Indian companies like Jindal Stainless Ltd and TTK Prestige Ltd have announced a good compassionate assistance programme for the family members of workers who die of Covid-19.

Stainless steel major Jindal Stainless has announced that the families of the deceased employees will be entitled to the last drawn basic salary for four years from the date of demise or till notional retirement, whichever is earlier.

"The policy will also extend existing medical insurance to the immediate family for next five years. Education for two children of the deceased employee, up to graduation level, will be taken care of by the company," Jindal Stainless had said.

That apart, one-time relocation expenses of the dependents will also be supported by the organisation.

According to the company, the assistance under this policy will be over and above the other prevalent social security and welfare benefits scheduled for dependents.

"These measures will be applicable for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd and the subsidiaries of the two companies," a group official told IANS.

Kitchen appliances major TTK Prestige Ltd, part of the Rs 30 billion TTK group, announced that it would pay an ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased due to Covid-19, a sum equivalent to 100 per cent of the monthly take-home salary for a period of a year.

"In the second year, the amount will be equivalent to 50 per cent of the monthly take-home salary. Medical insurance coverage will be extended to the existing nominated family members for a period of two years from the date of death," the company said.

TTK Prestige will also aim to provide employment to one family member, subject to employment readiness, skillset of the candidate and business requirements.

--IANS

vj/in