Renault: Social distancing achieved at plant, union-mgt end suit

The Renault Nissan Automotive is a car manufacturing joint venture between France's Renault and Japan's Nissan Motor Company.

Chennai: Curtains came down in the Madras High Court on the dispute between the workers union Renault Nissan (India) Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS) and Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd over maintenance of social distance in the assembly line.

Agreeing with the findings in the inspection report of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health the counsel for RNITS said the company has complied with the uniform guidelines for maintenance of social distance.

The court ordered closure of the case, said an advocate.

The court had earlier ordered the Directorate of Industrial Safey and Health to inspect Renault Nissan Automotive's plant on July 3, 2021 to see the guidelines on maintaining the social distancing norms in the plant.

As per the inspection report, the production as on June 17, 2021 was 540 units per day (total manpower 8,432) and as on July 3, 2021 it was 667 units (total manpower 8,489).

The social distancing in the two assembly lines were achieved by scrapping the four and three worker workstations and increasing the number of two and one worker workstations and introduction of pre-assemblies.

In both the assembly lines, pull chords were provided for the workers to stop the conveyor to complete the work.

As per the inspection report, workers are using the pull chord to avoid overlapping of workers in workstations.

In the second assembly line ten working stations were newly created to avoid more than two workers per station.

