Renewables to occupy 50% installed capacity by FY27

New Delhi: Coal based power plants would remain the major contributors to India's energy needs over the medium term, but the composition is set to witness a major change over next five to six years with renewables overtaking fossil fuel based projects in the country's installed power generation base for the very first time.

As per a study carried out by the Central Electricity Authority over projections made in a electric power survey, India's power generation installed capacity by the end of 2026-27 is estimated to be 6,19,066 MW which includes 2,38,150 MW Coal, 25,735 MW Gas, 63,301 MW Hydro, 16,880 MW Nuclear and 2,75,000 MW Renewable Energy Sources.

This clearly takes renewables over coal based power capacity for the very first time indicating the governments push for green power is actually taking shape. Also, renewables will command close to 50 per cent of total installed capacity of the country up from present around 35 per cent level.

The country's current installed generation capacity is around 3,79,000 MW. Of this coal based capacity is roughly over 2,05,000 MW while renewables is around 1,30,000 MW.

Further up, CEA has said that Optimal Generation Capacity mix for 2029-30 is likely to further accelerate the presence of renewable capacity. According to it, the likely All India installed capacity in 2029-30 is estimated to be 8,17,254 MW which includes 2,66,911 MW Coal, 25,080 MW Gas, 71,128 MW Hydro, 18,980 MW Nuclear and 4,35,155 MW Renewable Energy Sources.

The focus of the government is to increase the share of renewable energy which is available in plenty within the country to meet the requirements and also export to our neighbouring countries, a government statement on the issue said.

