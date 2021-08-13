'Require policy to boost adoption of auto LPG'

Suyash Gupta, Director General, Indian Auto LPG Coalition noted that the country has not been able to address the vehicular pollution part of the larger pollution problem in our cities, we have failed to make any considerable breakthrough on the urban pollution issue confronting the country.

New Delhi: Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC) has called for the immediate implementation of a policy to boost the adoption of auto LPG in the country.

"An immediate policy push to auto LPG substituting for the toxic gas-emitting petrol and diesel, shall not only serve to contain the health fallout of life-threatening emissions of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, oxides of sulphur and the particulate matter, among several others, that impinge on the health of our city-dwellers, it would also curtail the carbon-footprint of vehicular movement thereby helping India get closer to meeting its climate change and global warming commitments in the context of Paris Agreement," Gupta said.

As lockdowns ease and people and vehicular mobility on the roads return to normalcy in India, the familiar and vexed question of pollution in our cities has resurfaced again. Despite considerable efforts on the part of the authorities and environmental advocacy groups, our cities, especially the big metro cities, remain as polluted as ever.

Hosting some of the most polluted cities globally, and in large numbers to add, India has been repeatedly ranked as one of the most polluted countries in the world in recent years, the industry body noted.

Gupta said "the continued encouragement and usage of petrol and diesel in vehicles, which number over 300 million including two-wheelers, without giving due policy attention to alternative and cleaner fuels such as auto LPG has been a perpetual roadblock to resolving our city's poor air quality and pollution issues".