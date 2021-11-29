Residential housing price grew double digit across world but stable in India

According to data from Knight Frank's Prime Global Cities Index, residential properties reported a double digit growth. Real estate prices appreciated across North America, Asia and even Russia. In India, the appreciation was moderate in the three month period while it contracted on a 12 month period.



Source: Knight Frank India

Prime residential property is defined as the most desirable and most expensive property in a given location, generally defined as the top 5% of each market by value. The Prime Global Cities Index is a valuation-based index tracking the movement in prime residential prices in local currency across 45+ cities worldwide using Knight Frank’s global research network.

In India, Bengaluru moved down one spot up against the previous quarter in the index, to rank 42, as the quarter registered a 1.1% YOY price fall in the prime markets. Prices remained stable in Q3 2021. Mumbai remains in the 40th position in Q3 2021, holding the same rank in the previous quarter, as prices fell marginally by 0.1% YOY. In case of Mumbai too, prices are higher 0.2% QoQ in Q3 2021.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India said, "As India’s economy recuperates from the impact of the pandemic and lockdown, the up-market segment of luxury homes is witnessing a surge in demand. The drivers for this demand are bottoming out of the prices across Indian cities along with various fiscal measures, which has made the overall environment very conducive for the residential sector. As developers and other industry stakeholders hold a positive sentiment, the segment is expect to record improved levels of activity."