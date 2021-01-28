Restriction on India-UK flight extended till Feb 14

"The other terms and conditions of the said letter shall remain unchanged.

"The competent authority has further extended the restriction on flights between India and UK upto 14' February, 2021 (23.59 hrs)," the DGCA said.

New Delhi: Centre on Wednesday extended the restriction on flights between India and UK upto midnight of February 14, 2021.

UK carriers may file their bubble schedule accordingly to DGCA for approval."

The flight services between India and UK resumed from January 6, while those from UK to India will recommenced from January 8.

Last month, these services were suspended to stop the spread of a mutant Covid-19 strain which was recently discovered in the UK.

Several countries, including India, had suspended flight services to the UK in the wake of the new mutant Covid-19 strain.

The suspension commenced with effect from 11.59 p.m. on December 22.

The initial decision was to suspend flights till December 31. However, in the wake of increasing cases of the new strain, it was decided to extend the temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK till January 7.

Prior to the suspension, over 60 flights per week were being operated between UK and India.

Airlines such as Vistara, Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways operate flights between the two countries.

