Retail inflation eases to 4.29% in April as food prices fall

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Lower food prices sequentially eased India's retail inflation in April as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased to 4.29 per cent from 5.52 per cent in March.
According to the data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the CPI Urban rose by 4.77 per cent last month from 6.52 per cent in March.
Similarly, the CPI Rural climed by 3.82 per cent in April from 4.61 per cent in March.
As per the NSO data, Consumer Food Price Index increased to 2.02 per cent last month from a rise of 4.87 per cent in March.
The CFPI readings measure the changes in retail prices of food products.
