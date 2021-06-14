Retail inflation zooms to over 6% in May

According to the data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the CPI rose to 6.30 per cent last month from 4.23 per cent in April.

New Delhi: Exponential rise in food prices sequentially rocketed India's retail inflation in May as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to over 6 per cent.

Region wise, the CPI Urban rose to 6.04 per cent last month from 4.71 per cent in April.

Similarly, the CPI Rural climbed to 6.48 per cent in May from 3.75 per cent in April.

As per the NSO data, Consumer Food Price Index increased to 5.01 per cent last month from 1.96 per cent in April.

The CFPI readings measure the changes in retail prices of food products.

In terms of CPI YoY inflation rate, pulses and products' prices jumped by 9.39 per cent, respectively in May 2021.

Meat and fish prices rose 9.03 per cent, eggs became dearer by 15.16 per cent and the overall price of food and beverages category was up 5.24 per cent.

However, vegetable prices declined by (-) 1.92 per cent.

Besides, the official data, the inflation rate for fuel and light was at 11.58 per cent.