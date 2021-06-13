Retail investors can look forward to big IPOs raising Rs 1.12 lakh cr

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Retail investors will get a chance to participate in good quality IPOs as several important names including LIC are on the upcoming IPOs list to raise as much as Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

According to market estimates, among the upcoming issues, insurance major, LIC is likely to launch a Rs 70,000-90,000 crore issue. The IPO list is dominated by financial services sector.