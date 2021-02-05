Retaining stand: RBI maintains rates, accommodative stance

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained its key short-term lending rates along with the growth-oriented accommodative stance.
Accordingly, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank voted to maintain the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, for commercial banks, at 4 per cent.
Likewise, the reverse repo rate was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the 'Bank Rate' at 4.25 per cent.
It was widely expected that the Reserve Bank's MPC will hold rates.
--IANS
