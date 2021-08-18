Rhiti Group partners with Kanodia Group to launch 'RDX Play'

New Delhi: Rhiti Group, one of India's fastest growing conglomerates across sports, health and fitness, branded retailing, and film production, along with Kanodia Group, a pioneer in the cement industry, on Monday announced the launch of RDX Play, an entertainment platform focused on discovering and promoting real talent in India and helping them earn their place in global arena.

The platform aims to engage the creators and audiences across all age groups to bring the best talent forward, with original short videos and movies.

As part of its offering the platform also helps to create and consume community-based content. RDX Play will enable users to make short videos and earn from peer-to-peer gifting and create a music channel and monetize their premium content.

It will be a one-stop platform for free & unlimited content, especially music and videos providing musicians, actors, lyricists and singers an opportunity to record, publish & publicize their compositions. RDX Play will further help them monetize their content through record label deals, banner and video advertisements. The platform will feature experts and influencers from across multiple genres to inspire people to create newer & fresher content for RDX's user base.

The unique talent identified through this platform will stand a chance to get a break in the movies produced by Arun Pandey, the producer of 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story', along with Inspired Entertainment. The shooting for the first movie will start in September and these movies will be launched on popular OTT platforms.

Arun Pandey, MD & CEO, Rhiti Group, said, "RDX aims to be an open, inclusive and safe environment for the users to express themselves and have the freedom to create and share content with other users. India is a storehouse of talent and it is high time everyone gets an equal opportunity to showcase it and earn their place in the global arena. RDX is a ‘Local ke liye Vocal to make global' App we wish to reach out to the far-reaching corners of India, help and motivate people to fulfill their aspirations. To all those with a dream out there, I request you to come forward and join RDX as it is the perfect platform for your exceptional talent. Be bold, be you."

Pandey has revolutionised the business of sports management in India and with his sharp focus and business acumen, he is known to deliver way beyond what is expected of him it is perhaps this attitude which has taken him from one milestone to another.

Vishal Kanodia, MD, Kanodia Group, said, "Increased Internet penetration accompanied by growing smartphone user base especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities provides us with the opportunity to tap into great Indian flair that persists in the small towns & villages of our country."

RDX Play will also focus on creative/studio services in Tier 2 abd 3 cities across the country. The services will assist in providing best-in-class video technology and services and aim to showcase and popularize real talent. The application will be available on Play Store and can also be accessed through social media platforms. The secure platform will additionally be a social commerce platform where merchants pan India could outreach customers by uploading their catalogues, shooting product, videos etc.

