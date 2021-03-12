Riding on innovation, Indian Railways seeks to become preferred supplier of Mozambique: Goyal

Indian Railways is exporting the first batch of two locomotives as part of the total order of six locomotives of 3,000 HP cape gauge locomotive and 90 stainless steel passenger coaches to Mozambique.

These locomotives are developed indigenously by Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) under the Make-in-India programme, they are being exported through Indian Railways' PSU Rites Limited.

Goyal made the remarks while flagging off the 3,000 HP Cape Gauge Loco developed by Banaras Locomotive Works along with Minister of Transport and Communications of Mozambique government Janfar Abdulai which will be exported to the African country.

After flagging off the 3,000 HP locomotive, Goyal said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and his commitment to further strengthen African-Indian relations, we will work as Mozambique's trusted partner."

He said, "With significant innovation, re-modelling and upgradation, the Indian Railways wishes to become the preferred supplier for Mozambique and countries around the world for all their requirements."

The Minister said that India is willing to support further development of the rail network in Mozambique.

He also stressed that by 2030, the Indian Railways plan to become a net-zero Railway unit and power their entire electricity requirements with renewable energy.

"We will be the first large railway in the world to become 100 per cent electric traction driven," he added.

Abdulai thanked the Indian government for the cooperation in the area of transportation.

The railway ministry, highlighting the features of the 3000 HP Cape Gauge Locomotive, said that it is capable of hauling 2,255 tonnes at 100 kmph at level track and maximum tractive effort of 400N.

The officials said that the driver cabin of this locomotive is noise vibration and harshness standard compliant having very good acoustics, ergonomically designed seats, integrated graphic driver display, and also provided with heating venting AC (HVAC) for better crew comfort and reducing fatigue.

The new locos include facilities like on board water-closet (toilet module), refrigerator and hot plate, new control console designed and developed for right hand drive.

The new locos made at Banaras Locomotive Works are also equipped with computer-controlled brake system (CCB 2.0) for ensuring highest safety standards, reliability and maintainability, larger fuel tank of 6,000 litres for longer operation and stainless steel pipes have been used for ensuring corrosion resistance.

The officials said that Bureau Veritas, a Noida-based international inspecting agency appointed by Mozambique Railway is doing stage inspection of Mozambique Locomotives at BLW.

