However, most of her fortune does not come from music, it comes from her partnership with (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) LVMH, the French luxury goods giant run by billionaire Bernard Arnault. LVMH and Rihanna co-own the makeup brand Fenty Beauty.

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Rihanna holds a $600 million fortune. Making her the wealthiest female musician in the world. Far ahead of Madonna ($ 570 million), Celine Dion (USD$ 450 million) and Beyonce ($ 400 million).

A recent tweet by Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna in showbiz, has earned her harsh criticism in India for trying to ride the free wave on farmers' protests in India, with a big expose on her motive to do the same.

Rihanna Fenty, who is also the founder of @fentybeauty, has been exposed to circulating content on Twitter allegedly planned months in advance by Pakistan-sponsored anti India extremist organisations, intelligence sources said.

Sources said to think that Rihanna Fenty was caught unaware in the situation would be a misjudgement as it comes at the ripe time of the ongoing business expansion of @Sephora_India (Sephora India), the chain that retails @fentybeauty in India.

Rihanna for her brand Savage X Fenty raised $100 million for expansion with backing from Marcy Venture Partners -- Jay-Z's venture capital firm -- ACME Capital, TriplePoint Ventures, and Avenir Growth Capital. Out of which Triple Point Ventures is an early stage VC.2 It is pertinent to mention that Zulfikar Bukhari is also currently residing in the UK and has invested in various businesses there.

Rihanna Fenty's @fentybeauty has declared that it does not conduct mandatory audits in regards to Suppliers Code of Conduct under the Californian law for human trafficking, slavery and child abuse 3 -- a clever way of saying they might be using Child labour, sources alleged.

They added that Rihanna's Fenty had the guts to feign compassion for Indian farmers while knowing very well the beauty Industry uses illegal child labour (mostly poor farmer's children, the very farmers that the government is trying to empower with the farm bills 2020) in India to mine MICA4 -- the most important ingredient of her beauty prod beauty products!

Fenty beauty is well-aware, as all other companies, that most of this mica is mined by children of poor farmers in India, whose health and lives are endangered by their company's unethical means to earn profit!

Not only is that a huge risk to @fentybeauty in India but this cheap publicity gimmick may actually put it out of business in India, sources said. A poor oversight of facts, or in this case, an ulterior motive to stall the development of farmers in India, so that the farmers remain poor and their children can be exploited by beauty companies like Rihanna's Fenty for their gains, sources added.

--IANS

san/dpb