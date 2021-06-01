RIL-BP initiative to give free fuel to Covid emergency vehicles

Under the initiative, in May 2021, around 21,080 emergency vehicles have been given free fuel of 811.07 KL worth Rs 7.30 crores, and the initiative will be continued till June 30 with 50-60 KL free fuel daily.

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The Reliance BP Mobility Limited, an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture branded as 'Ji-bp' has joined hands with the Reliance Foundation to provide fuel free of charge to all Covid emergency services vehicles across India, an official said here on Tuesday.

Since the company's fuel stations are outside the Mumbai city limits, the company today flagged off a Mobile Fuel Bowser which will be stationed at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's Worli Transport Garage.

Elsewhere, the facility is available at the company's 1,421 retail fuel outlets nationwide for all vehicles of the government and hospitals including private, ambulances, vehicles supplying medical oxygen, vehicles on emergency duty authorized by the CMO.

Vehicles wanting to avail the no-charge fuel would need to submit an authorisation letter from the concerned district administration, health or police and for the Mobile Fuel Bowser, the company had implemented all necessary safety measures as per statutory guidelines.

The 'Jio-bp' is available in 21 states and plans to expand the network upto 5,500 in next five years besides increasing its presence to 45 airports in the future, said the official.

