RIL proposes Niclosamide, are they betting on a tapeworm drug to cure Covid?

Mumbai: The Mukesh Ambani headed Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) may have made a startling revelation in its annual report. The report states that the company submitted a proposal for application of Niclosamide as a potential drug against Covid-19. The annual report also delves into the work done by the oil to data major - Nexar Polymer for masks, low cost sanitizers, diagnostic kits called R Green, tackling availability of ventilators and oxygen generators.

Niclosamide may come as a mild surprise to those who knew of it as an anti-tape-worm drug. The Encyclopaedia of Parasitology says that this drug was discovered in 1958 and was soon inducted into the World Health Organization's model list of essential medicines.

But, in recent years sales of other powerful drugs have eclipsed those of Niclosamide. Does this mean RIL is betting on a tape worm drug to cure Covid? While it may look like, it certainly is not the case.

For RIL, the decision on Niclosamide comes off as a well learned and nuanced one. For beginners, Niclosamide showed success in treating SARS patients.

Scientists at CNPharm, a Korean bio tech firm, found Poly-COV01 (an injection containing Niclosamide as base) successful in treatment of Covid. "Single administration of 'Poly-COV01', which was developed as an injection for severely ill patients with the novel coronavirus infection (COVID- 19), was the first to sustain an effective concentration in the blood that inhibits virus activity by 100% (IC100) for more than 24 hours," says the company in a press release.

Niclosamide is the base drug in CNPharm's injection. As of April 2021, the company said it was preparing for clinical trials soon.

Scientists from the University of Liverpool too believe that a cheap tapeworm drug had potential to treat Coronavirus. A study published with Nanoscale, a medical journal states the success achieved by the authors. Andrew Owen, a co-author, writes, "The formulation (referring to Niclosamide) has shown great promise in preclinical studies at a time when it is increasingly evident that drugs are urgently required to compliment the vaccines.

The Instit Pasteur Korea (IPK) has been researching on the potency of Niclosamide. UNION Therapeutics A/S (privately held pharmaceutical company) received approval in Denmark to conduct a clinical study using Niclosamide. The company quotes IPK's statement - "Niclosamide has been identified as a potent inhibitor of SARS-Cov-2 by IPK, with potency >40x higher than remdesivir."

Niclosamide is the drug that Mankind Pharma partnered with South Korean firm Daewoong Pharmaceutical for clinical trials. Mankind Pharma COO Arjun Juneja in an interaction with PTI had said in August 2020, "We are excited to collaborate with Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to bring novel formulation of Niclosamide (DWRX2003) for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in India."

That several clinical trials have commenced is evidence that RIL is not betting on Niclosamide. The irony is the lack of urgency in completing the clinical trials. There is also irony that an Indian professor has been evaluating and studying the potency of Niclosamide for at least months now (since 2020).

Dr Anupam Prakash, Professor with Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi, the author of a clinical trial on Niclosamide feels that a "cheap drug" could certainly make an impact in the fight against Covid-19.

When asked about the results, he says, "I cannot comment about the results. Both Ivermectin and Niclosamide are active against Coronavirus in laboratory experiements."

"A Pilot test was conducted six months ago with the permission of ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)," he confirms. The webpage of Clinical Trials Registry (CTRI) for Dr. Prakash's clinical trial states that the Phase 2 trial began on 15th May 2020 and the sample size fixed at 48.

"The DCGI was initially apprehensive. This is a small study. There are limitations. As researchers we invested our money and time into it..." he says.

Although the results of the tests are awaited, Prof Prakash is confident of Niclosamide in treating Covid patients.

The optimism around Niclosamide still cannot make it a wonder-drug since there are some limitations. A release by Hyundai Bioscience, the parent company of CNPharma says the challenge with Niclosamide is bioavailability. "Last year, CNPharm developed the antiviral drug, CP-COV03, by dramatically improving the bioavailability of Niclosamide, which had been the biggest obstacle for 60 years in the repurposing of Niclosamide along with an extremely low absorption rate in the body and excessively short half-life of drug concentration in blood."

Dr Prakash adds that the Niclosamide is far superior than Remdesivir. "Even with low bioavailability this will be a better drug - 40 percent more efficient than Remdesivir (as the IPK states). The only problem is dosage as there are no standardized dosages available."

Another challenge for India, should Niclosamide turn successful in treating Covid is market-supply. Dr Prakash shares that it was initially difficult to procure the drug but his team managed doing so from local chemists. Could India's demand of Niclosamide see a short-term spurt similar to the tales around Remdesivir?

If Niclosamide does succeed in clinical trials the next question would be about manufacturing capability or stocks of Niclosamide. Dr PV Appaji, Former Director General with Pharmexcil and Retd Director with National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) believes that India may not be constrained by supply.

Niclosamide and associated salts are classified under HS Code 29242990. Data from India's commerce ministry says exports accounted for Rs 1,890.73 crores for 2019-20 as against imports of Rs 1,011.90 crores. When quizzed if there are sufficient manufacturers in India, Dr Appaji says, "This is a old and established drug. The question is not on manufacturers but how many of them have licenses left to manufacture it. I still think it could be developed or production increased from APIs."

But is there a probability of a supply challenge akin to Remdesivir? Dr Appaji says, "Manufacturing of Remdesivir (injectables) may take time. Niclosamide may be manufactured swiftly since it is an oral drug. The production time-cycle for tablets is less than that of injectables."

The hope that Niclosamde works is only rising. Dr Appaji quips, "There have been several Niclosamide based trials for the past one year. Reliance working on this suggests good probability of a treatment."

Disclaimer: The lead-image is attributed to Twitter @Flameotruth.