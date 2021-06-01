RIL to hold 44th AGM on June 24 virtually

The annual report for the financial year 2020-21, comprising the notice of the AGM and the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements for the FY21, along with board's report, auditors' report and other documents required to be attached thereto, will be sent in electronic mode to all the members of the company with registered email addresses.

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be held on June 24 at 2 p.m. through video conferencing and other audio visual means (OAVM).

The details such as manner of registering/updating email address/bank account details, casting vote through e-voting and attending the AGM through VC/OAVM have been set out in the notice of the AGM.

The company has fixed June 17 as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM.

The company has fixed June 14 as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2020-21.

The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM.

--IANS

san/arm