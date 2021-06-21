RIL's 44th AGM: 10 cool things to watch out for from Mukesh Ambani and his team

Reliance Industries Limited 44th AGM could be a packed event. It certainly goes without saying as most RIL AGMs have been a much-followed event. At least 3,000 investors are expected to line up to ask questions even as millions of customers and stock investors watch and read about the latest developments.

This 44th AGM too has seen a lot of buzz for Reliance and Jio's customers and investors. Here are 10 things that Mukesh Ambani, the promoter, and the RIL team could announce at this AGM.

1. A 5G smartphone: Don't be surprised seeing Mukesh Ambani or Akash Ambani (his son and the Member of the Executive Committee at RIL) flaunt a desi smartphone. The news of India's cheapest 5G smartphone from the house of RIL has ignited the minds of scores of Indians.

Based on reports, we understand that the specs on the latest Jio device are not drop-down gorgeous but sounds impressive considering Jio may tether it together with its own OS. The last smartphone from the stables of Jio such as the Jio Phone 1 or the latest one with the QWERTY keypad were strung together by KaiOS. This OS did offer a decent library of apps but the user experience was buggy and largely disappointing with even essential apps such as WhatsApp or Facebook taking too long to even install.

The AGM mau also be interesting for those wanting to know more about the Google touch at Jio. In fact, Google has contributed immensely in terms of bringing innovative ideas to the 5G phone. During the last AGM, markets were informed about Google infusing Rs 33,737 crores for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms. There could be more talk on Jio Platforms too.

2. The Jio Laptop: Codenamed the Jio book, this could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 powered device with LTE connectivity and operating from an Android 10. These Covid days consumers have seen shocked to find even second hand devices turn expensive. An affordable Jio Laptop may hence spell serious trouble for the likes of HP, Dell or Lenovo.

There is also a possibility that the Jio Book could be a Tablet form device. Children have been found at the receiving end in this Covid-era and a good Tablet that offers better viewing and easier convenience could be an instant hit. There is reason to believe that a Tablet could be in the making since the RIL foundation has been championing Education for all and may even donate a few Tablets as part of its CSR activity.

3. A Jio powered Electric Vehicle? Don't be shocked if you come across Jio launching a Scooter, a motorcycle or even Car during the AGM. Reliance knows the fuel industry and its margins pretty well. Apparently Jio had started EV trials via a tech platform for last mile and delivery startups a year ago.

It is also likely that the Jio AGM speaks something on charging stations. The success of electric vehicles in India depends heavily on availability of charging stations. India needs 4 lakh charging stations in the next five years to serve 20 lakh EVs.

4. The ARAI powered Connectivity Device: Jio had already showcased this feature at a recently concluded Auto Expo. The device fitted onto a vehicle could help in real time tracking and analysis of a fleet of vehicles. The product may be useful for fleet management of vehicles and assets. This one works well for services like Zomato, Uber, Ola, Swiggy and any service that has a last-mile delivery service. Jio has a host of other tools and technologies towards Connected Technologies, home security solutions, IoT, etc. Many of these could be detailed during the AGM.

5. Saudi Aramco & the O2C business: It is widely speculated that the Saudi petroleum major is likely to pick up a giant stake in RIL which could further add incremental value to the stock of RIL. There is also wide speculation that Saudi Aramco Chairman and the Governor of the Saudi's Public Investment Fund -- Yasir Al-Rumayyan could be inducted on the RIL board. The deal underlines an investment of $15 billion.

6. A bonus for existing shareholders: It is widely speculated that the Ambani promoted RIL could announce a major stock split of 1:1 which might drop its trading price but offer tremendous value to existing investors in the long run.

7. Increase in Valuation: In the last AGM, RIL announced that it had become the first Indian company to have a market-cap of $150 billion. RIL on Thursday could have major announcements in its market-cap as well pointers on its debt. A company with less debt holding may spin the markets in unthinkable ways.

8. More on Jio Glass & Jio Fibre: It was during the last AGM that Akash Ambani had informed about Jio Glass the AR headset from the stables of Jio. There could be more developments on Jio Glass probably new interfaces, newer partnerships or a way forward to augment its retail availability. It is also likely that RIL announces set of price offers and discount bundles aimed to market Jio Fiber across enterprises and consumers. In fact there could be some Dhan Dhana Offers: for customers. A Dhan Dhana Offer was first announced in 2017 and it was quite a hit with customers.

9. Jio Institute: For those keen on learning, the Jio Institute could offer a rich learning experience. Three years ago, the Reliance Foundation championed multi-disciplinary university was declared an institute of eminence. It was given time until July 2021 to establish itself and share a readiness report with the government. The ministry of education has been reportedly appraised of Jio Institute's readiness report in Dec'20 and a visit to the campus in Navi Mumbai was conducted as of Jan'21. There could be some courses for students from this institute.

10. A Covid Cure: At a time when the country is reeling over the scare of the Covid wave and a likely third wave, RIL could arise as the saviour for the counry. In its latest annual report, RIL already revealed of a tape-worm drug called Niclosamide that it was working on. We asked two experts from the industry and they were confident of Niclosamide becoming an effective treatment therapy. Perhaps, the RIL AGM might shed some light on this work.

Ahead of the AGM, market experts forecast a significant growth trajectory for RIL stocks. The AGM could also shed some light on the course of action on the merger with Future Retail besides explaining supply-chain concerns during Covid that disrupted availability of the Jio Phone in several markets.

The AGM will be live on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Do follow Sify Finance to catch all the action.

