RIL's performance in FY21 exceeded expectations: Mukesh Ambani

Addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the oil-to-telecom giant, Ambani also commended the company and its employees for the humanitarian efforts during the pandemic.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said that the company's performance in FY21 exceeded expectations despite the ongoing pandemic.

"I feel both proud and humbled to share with you that throughout the COVID crisis, our Reliance Family has risen to the occasion with a sense of purpose and national duty," he said.

"Our entire organisation has become energised with the spirit of service. Every single employee has participated directly or indirectly in the fight against Covid and became a Goodwill Ambassador of Reliance."

He noted that the company's efforts in the past one year "would have made our Founding Chairman, Dhirubhai Ambani, proud."

Further addressing the shareholders, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani outlined the steps taken by the foundation amid the pandemic.

She said that Reliance now produces 11 per cent of India's overall medical grade oxygen.

