RIL's Q1FY22 net profit jumps 66% to Rs 13,806 cr

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a 66.7 per cent growth in its year-on-year consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, at Rs 13,806 crore.
The company, in a regulatory filing said that Rs 12,273 crore is the net profit attributable to the owners of the company.
The oil-to-telecom giant reported a 57.4 per cent rise in year-on-year value of consolidated 'Sales and Services' for the quarter at Rs 158,862 crore.
Besides, EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 27,550 crore ($3.7 billion), higher by 27.6 per cent.
Cash Profit, before exceptional items, for the quarter was Rs 21,828 crore, higher by 56.7 per cent.
