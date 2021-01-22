RIL's Q3FY21 consolidated net profit rises to Rs 14,894 cr

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a rise of over 25 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31 of FY2020-21 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Accordingly, the company's consolidated net profit during the first quarter of FY21 increased to Rs 14,894 crore from Rs 11,841 crore reported for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.