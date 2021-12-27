Rising Covid cases, global cues subdue equities

Mumbai: Rising Covid cases along with mixed global cues pulled India's key equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- lower during the trade session on Monday morning.

Consequently, both the indices had a gap down opening from their respective previous closes.

At 10 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 56,985.73 points, down 0.24 per cent from its previous close.