Rising Trend: India's May exports up over $32 bn

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) India's merchandise exports in May rose to $32.27 billion, higher by 69.35 per cent over $19.05 billion recorded in May 2020, official data showed on Tuesday.
The exports last month recorded a 8.11 per cent growth over the May 2019 levels.
The country's merchandise exports in April 2021 had risen to $30.63 billion.
As per the data, the value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in May 2021 was $23.97 billion, as compared to $16.36 billion in May 2020, registering a positive growth of 46.50 per cent.
"As compared to May 2019, non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in May 2021 registered a positive growth of 11.51 per cent," an official statement on foreign trade said.
