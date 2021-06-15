Rising Trend: India's May exports up over $32 bn

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) India's merchandise exports in May rose to $32.27 billion, higher by 69.35 per cent over $19.05 billion recorded in May 2020, official data showed on Tuesday.

The exports last month recorded a 8.11 per cent growth over the May 2019 levels.

The country's merchandise exports in April 2021 had risen to $30.63 billion.