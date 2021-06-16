RITES posts 2.4% rise in Q4 net profit

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm RITES Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.4 per cent year-on-year increase in its net profit for January-March at Rs 135 crore.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 131 crore in Q4FY20.

During the quarter under review, the total revenue of the company increased by 6.1 per cent to Rs 632crore against Rs 596 crore in Q4FY20