RITES reports 30% fall in Q3 net profit

During the same quarter of the last fiscal, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.05 crore.

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Railway engineering consultancy company RITES on Wednesday reported a nearly 30 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December at Rs 105.31 crore.

The company's revenue from operations declined 27.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 449.29 crore during the period under review.

RITES Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Mehrotra said: "Working towards post-pandemic economic growth, the company has maintained its focus on project execution, sustaining margins, and consolidation of order book."

A company statement said that the company's order book stands at Rs 6,534 crore as on December 31, 2020, which provides revenue visibility for two to three years.

Mehrotra said: "The emphasis on infrastructure development in the Union Budget 2021-22, National Rail Plan and National Infrastructure Pipeline will help drive the growth of the sector, thus providing us opportunities to achieve double-digit growth in FY22 and beyond."

--IANS

rrb/sn/vd