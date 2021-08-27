RK Singh writes to Union ministers, CMs on EV use for official purposes

New Delhi: As part of its efforts to promote Electric Vehicles in the country, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R. K. Singh has written to all the Union Ministers, including the Minister of States (Independent Charge), and Chief Ministers of all the States/UTs to join the Government of India's initiative on transformative mobility.

He has asked them to advice their respective Ministries/Departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from the present Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/Petrol/Diesel Vehicles to Electric Vehicles for all official purposes.

Such an action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch over to E-Mobility.

The initiative is part of ongoing GO ELECTRIC CAMPAIGN launched by the Government of India to promote Electric Vehicles (EVs) to meet multiple objectives -- attaining a goal of reduction in emission, energy security, energy efficiency, etc.

The government has set a target to reach 30 per cent EV sales by 2030. To achieve the target not only increased usage of such vehicles will be required but also infrastructure, particularly for charging such vehicles, will be important.