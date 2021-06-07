Roca's acquisition of Sanit augurs well for Roca India to go behind the wall

With a turnover of 74 million euro, Sanit is ranked number three in Germany and number five in Europe in sanitaryware installation systems.

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) Spanish sanitaryware major Roca's acquisition of Germany's Sanit will enable the former to offer behind the wall systems like concealed tanks, push-buttons and others in India, said a top official of Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd.

"With Roca acquiring Sanit, we can get the advanced technology to make the behind the wall or concealed systems and offer the same in India," K.E. Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathroom, told IANS.

The pre-wall installation systems segment, which includes concealed tanks, push-buttons and mounting frames, is growing rapidly and has been driven by the increasing use of wall-hung toilets.

On Monday, Spanish sanitaryware major Roca announced the acquisition of Sanit for an undisclosed sum.

As part of the group's strategy to set up specialised competence centres for different product categories in the bathroom, Sanit will become the development hub for Roca Group's installation systems.

The Roca group operates in 170 countries and has 85 factories.

Roca is present in India in all the segments of sanitaryware -- luxury (Armani Roca), premium (Roca, Johnson Suisse), mass premium (Parryware) and budget (Johnson Pedder).

