Roll-out 'Flex-Fuel Vehicles' within a year, Gadkari to industry

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday emphasised the need for a quick roll-out of 'Flex-Fuel Vehicles within a year's time.

In technical parlance, FFVs are capable of running on 100 per cent ethanol and gasoline.

Gadkari gave the call at a meeting on Tuesday with a delegation of CEOs from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) comprising of private, commercial and two-wheeler automobile Manufacturers.