Route Mobile appoints John Owen CEO for Europe, US

"The appointment marks a new chapter in Route Mobile's exciting journey as the company embarks on an ambitious trajectory of growth for the next decade," the company said in a statement.

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Cloud communication service provider Route Mobile Ltd on Sunday announced the appointment of John Owen as its CEO for Europe and the US, based in the UK (London) office, with immediate effect.

"Following the successful IPO of Route Mobile, we have been clear that we will now want to strengthen our global management capacity and capability to support our growth aspirations," Managing Director and Group CEO Rajdipkumar Gupta said.

"I am extremely pleased that we have attracted a seasoned professional like John who has an excellent track record as CEO," he added.

Owen brings over 30 years of international senior executive leadership experience in leading global organisations.

"With John's deep expertise in running a listed Indian company, his business development capabilities and M&A experience will ensure sustainable growth for Route Mobile," the company said.

--IANS

vc/vd